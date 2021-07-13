Keka to Hire 200 New Employees by FY2022: Opening Employment Opportunities in Different Verticals

Keka, one of India’s most trusted Payroll software brands has announced the opening of approximately 300-500 job opportunities by FY2022. With the focus on expanding the brand’s technical assistance and developing a strong tech-enabled customer service chain, hiring will be made across different domains and will open employment avenues for both freshers and experienced professionals. Apart from tech-related job roles, job opportunities will also be made available for non-tech roles such as sales, product, marketing, customer success, HR, etc.

In the current times when the country has limited job opportunities available Keka is aiming to extend its employee base owing to its strategic expansion that will help in furthering the brand’s vision of acquiring businesses from all across the country. It will open hiring roles in the following categories in 2022-

Customer Service- 60 openings

Sales- 40 job openings

Tech- 60 job openings

Other roles- 40 job openings

Furthermore, 100 internship opportunities will be made available for final year students. This process will commence during the placement season for college students.

Speaking on this new employment announcement, Vijay Yalamanchili, Founder Keka said, “These hirings are a crucial part of the next growth phase. With the addition of learned and skilled employees, we aim at building a deep tech-enabled interface in our existing software, thereby catering the best services to our employees. This expansion will also help in accelerating our vision of growth and enabling an even better customer service experience for our clients.”

Keka, as an industry leader, has assessed the need for spontaneous, tech-enabled, and real-time client service in the current remote working environment. This is the reason why it is aggressively expanding the employee base with 75% of total hiring planned for the tech roles and the remaining 25% hiring in the non-tech departments that support the growth of the business such as sales, marketing, etc.

Furthermore, 65% of the new hires will be Freshers (with 0-3 years of experience), the other 20% will fall in the Mid-level experience (2-5 years) category, and the remaining 15% of hires will be for the Senior-level leadership roles. Overall, the job openings will provide several opportunities to both freshers and experienced professionals. The key to becoming a part of Keka is deep knowledge of the job roles, a hard-working attitude, and a dedicated and analytical work approach.

The employee strength at Keka is around 250. With such a large employee base, it will be a great opportunity for all individuals who want to work in a corporate environment with growth-centric training and guidance. Those applicants for the jobs must know HR Payroll Software and its working and are keen to add to the company’s growth along with focusing on their personal goals.

Keka has always focused on upgrading its processes and practices to provide a seamless and time-saving experience to its clients. And it is due to this very reason that the brand has grown exponentially in the past few years, opening opportunities for more and more trained professionals across the country.