Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2021 Declared, Check Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2021: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021, also known as the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate, was released today, October 11. According to local daily reports, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 was set to be released today at 10 a.m. However, it was postponed owing to unforeseen administrative issues. Students may now view their results online at KSEEB - this link and this link, the official Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board websites.

The results were released today at the KSEEB headquarters by Karnataka's Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. On September 27 and 29, an offline supplementary exam was held. Due to the state's COVID 19 situation, SSLC supplemental examinations for optional courses and language papers were held separately. Once the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 is posted on the official website, the link to download it will be provided below.

How to Check the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2021

This link is the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board/Results.

On the 'Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 issued on 11/10/2021' page, click the 'Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021 announced on 11/10/2021' link.

Alternatively, go to the following direct link: SSLC Supplementary Result 2021.

To log in, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Check SSLC results 2021 Karnataka online by pressing the 'Submit' button.

You may also make a copy of the digital mark sheet for your records.

The SSLC supplementary exam had multiple-choice questions. Each topic was worth 40 points. On August 9, 2021, the Karnataka Class 10 results were released, with an overall pass rate of 99.9%. Students who took improvement examinations are encouraged to check the official website URLs provided above for additional information on the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2021.