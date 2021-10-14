JoSAA 2021 Admissions Schedule For IIT, NIT+ Released, Check Details

New Delhi: For the academic year 2021-22, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority has issued the whole calendar for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs.

According to the schedule, candidate registration/choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA will commence on October 16, 2021, although candidates who pass the AAT will be able to fill their AAT-specific options beginning on October 22, 2021, following the announcement of the AAT result.

JoSAA 2021 (Auto/System Locking of Choices) candidate registration and choice filling for academic programmes will expire on October 25, 2021. On October 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., the first simulated seat allocation will be revealed, followed by the second list on October 24, 2021.

To be eligible for seats to be allocated through JoSAA 2021 in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts), and Other-GFTIs, candidates must register using the official JoSAA 2021 online portal. The academic programmes will be announced on the official website, along with the category-wise intake capacity.

A candidate selects and applies to several academic programmes in order of preference.

The IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) provide a variety of academic programmes for which admission is based on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 exam. National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur (IIEST), the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs or Triple-I-Ts), and a few other technical institutes (referred to as NIT+), offer academic programmes for which admission is based on JEE (Main) 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development has established the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021. (MHRD).

Rank List for IITs

Rank List Minimum percentage of

marks in each subject Minimum percentage

of aggregate marks Common rank list (CRL) 10.0 35.0 GEN-EWS rank list 9.0 31.5 OBC-NCL rank list 9.0 31.5 SC rank list 5.0 17.5 ST rank list 5.0 17.5 CRL-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 SC-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 ST-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 5.0 17.5 Preparatory course rank lists 2.5 8.75

Check out the full schedule here.