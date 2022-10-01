Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to Group-I services. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website https://psc.ap.gov.in from October 13 onwards, the APPSC secretary H Arun Kumar said in a statement on Friday evening.

The last date for submission of online applications is November 2. The Preliminary exam will be held on December 18 in all District centres including newly organised districts of Andhra Pradesh, the notification added.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies and the recruitment is also filling up 17 vacant posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle inspectors. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, examination process and other details in the notification below:

For complete official notification, click here.

Dates to remember:

Commencement of online application: October 13, 2022

Last date to fill up the form: November 2, 2022

Preliminary Test date: December 18, 2022 (Tentative)

Main Exam date: 2nd half of March, 2023 (Tentative)

