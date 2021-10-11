JNUEE 2021 Answer Keys 2021 released, Check Download Link

Hyderabad: The provisional answer keys and question paper with recorded responses for JNUEE 2021 were posted on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website.

On the website, candidates who took the JNUEE 2021 exam may access the Provisional Answer Keys as well as the Question Paper with Recorded Responses.

NTA conducted the JNUEE-2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format from September 20 to 23, 2021.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. From October 11 to 12, 2021, candidates can challenge the answer keys (up to 07:00 PM). Candidates should be aware that the NTA will not entertain any challenges after October 12, 2021 (up to 7:00 p.m.).

Up to October 12, 2021, you can pay the processing fee using a debit card, credit card, net banking, Paytm, or UPI (up to 07:00 PM). Without payment of the processing fee, no challenge will be accepted. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

The applicants' challenges will be verified by a team of subject experts. If the answer is right, the answer key will be updated. The result will be generated using the updated Final Answer Key. The approval or rejection of a challenge will not be communicated to any particular candidate.