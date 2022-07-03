JNTU Hyderabad Introduces New Certificate Courses For Students And Working Professionals

Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University (JNTU), Hyderabad, has started certificate courses which are in favour of both working professionals and Students.

JNTU through its School of Continuing and Distance Education has started six-month value-added certificate courses in Blockchain, Data Science with Python Programming, and Cloud and DevOps.

The certificate courses are said to help all kinds of professionals and students in the streams of Data Science, Cloud and DevOps and blockchain technology. While for working professionals these courses will help to improve their foundation knowledge in the respective streams and for students, the certificates will add value to their future endeavours.

The classes will be held from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm under the faculty from the JNTU-Hyderabad, Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Central universities and industry experts. This timing gives flexibility to both working professionals and students to attend classes without having to take a break from their schedules.

Like the regular classes, JNTU made attendance mandatory for these certificate courses also. The attendee should have 75 percent of attendance to attend practicals as well as final theories. Practicals hold 40 percent weightage of marks while the theory holds 60 percent. Both the theory and practicals will be conducted through online mode only.

The aspirants can apply through JNTU's official website https://doa.jntuh.ac.in/ and the last date to apply is July 23. With a late fee of Rs.500, applications can be submitted up to July 30. The classes will start on August 15.

Also Read: TS Govt Issues Orders to Fill 1,663 Vacancies