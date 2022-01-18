JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarships 2022-23: Apply Here

Indians who aspire to pursue higher education overseas are encouraged to apply for loan scholarships from the JN Tata Endowment. Candidates for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial "Travel Grant" and a "Gift Award" based on their academic success in their foreign studies for which they have won the J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship.

Candidates must be Indian citizens with a minimum of one undergraduate degree or be in their last year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India as of June 30, 2022. Candidates who have completed their first year of foreign studies and are about to begin their second year (Fall 2022 – Spring 2023) are also eligible to apply.

This is only available if the course is at least two years long and there is at least one full academic year left to finish when the loan scholarship is awarded, which is usually in July of any given calendar year. Candidates must have received at least 60% in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies on average.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship up to Rs 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 21-03-2022

Application mode: online applications only

Covid Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Program 2021

The Covid Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Assistance Scholarship Programme aims to help children who have been left vulnerable and with little or no financial support for their continued education as a result of a COVID-caused family crisis.

Eligibility: Indian students in grades 1 through 12 are eligible. Those who have experienced any of the following crises since January 2020 are eligible to apply: loss of a parent(s) or earning family member, loss of job or employment of an earning family member.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-Jan-2022

Application mode: online applications only

ISI Kolkata SERB Research Associateship 2021

Holders of PhD degrees are eligible to apply for the ISI Kolkata SERB Research Associateship 2021.

Eligibility: The associateship is open to candidates who are 35 years old and have a PhD in Computer Science, Engineering, Electronics, or Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, or similar fields, as well as good publications and expertise in computer programming.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 47,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 21-01-2022

Application mode: online applications only

Kriti Fellowship 2021

In collaboration with WeCare and Discovery Village, The Hyphen is launching the Kriti Fellowship 2021, which will provide young artists with the opportunity to produce art that will make a difference in society. This fellowship will provide mentorship, a Rs 1 lakh grant, and the opportunity to participate in museum-making to 25 young artists under the age of 30.

Eligibility: Open to Indian individual artists under the age of 30.

Prizes & Rewards: Grant of Rs 1 lakh and mentorship benefits

Last Date to Apply: B31-01-2022

Application mode: online applications only

