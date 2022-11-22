JK Lakshmipat University starts PhD 2023 Admissions for Spring Semester

Jaipur: Leading higher education institute, JK Lakshmipat University announced admissions to its Ph.D. programme for the Spring Semester of January 2023 for eligible candidates. The admissions are open for a full-time Doctoral Programme.

Before candidates apply for admission, they are advised to check the eligibility criteria laid down by JK Lakshmipat University. Only those candidates who fulfilthe eligibility criteria can fill out the application form.

JKLU offers PhD programmes in various specializations, including Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Finance and Communication. JKLU is also offering a scholarship of Rs.25,000/Month for selected full-time PhD scholars.

Aspirants should have a minimum of 55% marks or 5.5/10 CGPA in Aggregate at the master’s degree or equivalent in the relevant subject. This year JKLU is also offering direct admission to those students who are having a minimum of 75% marks of 7.5/10 CGPA in BTech/BE. Students coming directly from the engineering industry having relevant experience of at least 10 years should have 60% marks or 6/10 CGPA in BTech. There will be a relaxation of 5% marks in minimum qualify marks for SC/ST students.

PhD entrance examination mainly focuses on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Basic Mathematics and Statistics, Verbal Ability and English.

Admission Procedure Involves:

● Online Submission/Download form Website

● Form submission with supporting documents by December 12, 2022.

● Applicants who have passed the NET/SLET/GATE or any other equivalent national test are exempted from the entrance exam. Assessment of NET/SLET/GATE (Valid score card as on date) qualified candidates will be based on performance in Interview.

● Written test & interview will be conducted on 17th December 2022 which will mainly be focused on core subjects, areas of research interest, and basic Mathematics and Statistics.