JK Lakshmipat University gets A Grade from NAAC in First Attempt

Jaipur: On April 20–22, 2022, JKLU (JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur) went through the process of assessment by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) and was accredited with an "A" grade in their very first attempt. Only two other higher education institutes in Rajasthan have a higher rating.

NAAC accreditation identifies the quality of the institute in terms of its education, research, faculty, infrastructure, placements, etc., and gives students confidence that they are selecting a quality institution. It gives an institute instant credibility.

There are 7 assessment criteria which have to be complied with to get a NAAC accreditation. These are:

Aspects of the Curriculum

Teaching, Learning, and Evaluation

Research, Innovation, and Extension

Infrastructure and Learning Resources

Student Support and Advancement

Governance, Leadership, and Management

Institutional Values and Best Practices

The expert team from NAAC critically examined JKLU on all these parameters and awarded a CGPA of 3.05 and the prestigious "A" Grade.

Expressing his gratitude to the entire team that made achieving this feat possible, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dheeraj Sanghi said, "The grade reflects our hard work, our aspirations, and our commitment to quality and excellence throughout our existence of a little over a decade. Each one of you has worked towards making the university what it is today. I believe that this grade truly reflects the large strides this university has made in the last several years, and today we truly provide an education that is comparable to the best not only in the state but in the country. We feel very encouraged by this recognition and it motivates us to continue our march towards excellence with stronger vigour and commitment."