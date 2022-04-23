JK Lakshmipat’s Techno-Cultural festival SABRANG Ends

Jaipur: Curtains were brought down on JK Lakshmipat University’s (JKLU) 10th edition of SABRANG, a three-day annual techno-cultural-management- design extravaganza. The fest saw the participation of more than 600 students, who showcased their skills in over 25 events including Music, Dance, DJ, Fashion, Photography, Painting, Design, Literature, Drama, Finance, IT & Gaming.

The event was scheduled from April 15th-17th, 2022 and had students from across

various colleges in Jaipur. Live performances of Navjot Ahuja, DJ Tejas, HPO and Audio Bat kept the student’s momentum high with their gigs every evening of the festival. The event was attended by dignitaries such as Mr Sai Krishna V, Principal and Scientist in Charge CSIR-CEERI Pilani (Jaipur Centre) and JKLU’s Vice-Chancellor Dr (Prof.) Dheeraj Sanghi.

“The three days were packed with knowledgeable and experiential fun activities. For every educational institution, student works so hard for their academics that they deserve a break once in a while. These breaks are very important not just to get back to academics later on but also to express their leadership, and learn teamwork. It’s a proud and happy moment for all of us because of the fact that the event is solely organized by the students. In the last couple of years, we had created teams comprised of students and faculty members, who worked together. But, this time, we thought there could be some supervision needed from the faculty. But, all the decisions were taken primarily by the students,” said Dr (Prof) Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice-Chancellor, JKLU on a concluding day.

Much in sync with SABRANG’s theme 'Express the colours within', the fest provided an opportunity for students throughout different universities to join and showcase their talents and enjoy the event.