Jio Institute Starts Admissions To Its Post Graduate Programmes

Mumbai: Artificial intelligence and marketing communications are having a greater impact on our lives than ever before. In a digital world, right from telecommunications to social media, email, messaging, internet search, smart gadgets, commuting, banking, entertainment, and shopping, AI and communications have an indispensable role to play. While AI is being increasingly adopted by organisations to exponentially enhance products and services, data and customer profiles are being used to best communicate with customers. This will create high-growth job roles for Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Digital Media, and Marketing Communications professionals. NASSCOM reports that AI and data science have the potential to add USD 450-500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. The Indian media and entertainment industry is one of the fastest-growing media industries in the world and is projected to reach USD 100 billion by 2030, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

The Jio Institute has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) in the emerging areas of artificial intelligence, data science, and digital media & marketing communications. The PGP in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society. The PGP in Digital Media & Marketing Communications (DM & MC) will teach students how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by engaging, serving, and communicating with them in novel ways.

The AI & DS Programme is intended for early-career professionals who want to become full-stack data scientists, preparing them for a variety of roles such as AI researchers, data scientists, and industrial and societal entrepreneurs. The DM & MC Programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as marketing communications, brand consulting, digital marketing, marketing analytics, and consumer research. The AI & DS prospects must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science, IT, Mathematics, Statistics, or Economics, while the DM & MC prospects should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50% or equivalent CGPA at graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

Applying to the Post Graduate Programmes is a three-step process involving the submission of an online application along with requisite documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website www.jioinstitute.edu.in, payment of an application fee of INR 2500, and appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude and verbal ability and a section on writing skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE® test score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited to an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statements of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, and performance in JET and personal interview.

The programme mentors for Digital Media & Marketing Communications are Vice-Chancellor, Dr Dipak Jain, Former Dean, Kellogg School of Management, USA; Former Dean, INSEAD, France; and Dr Frank Mulhern, Associate Dean of Research and Executive Director of Academic Programs in San Francisco, Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University, USA. The programme mentors for Artificial Intelligence & Data Science are Dr Larry Birnbaum, Professor, Computer Science, Northwestern University, USA and Dr Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist, Center of Excellence in AI/ML, Reliance Jio. The faculty at Jio Institute comprises academic scholars and thought leaders from globally renowned institutions such as MIT, Northwestern University, NTU, Singapore, Georgia State University, University of Houston, USA, Allen Institute for AI, University of California, Santa Barbara, USA, etc.

The Jio Institute believes that all deserving candidates should have the opportunity to fulfil their higher education aspirations, despite financial or other challenges. To provide opportunities to deserving candidates who may not have the means to pursue quality higher education, Jio Institute will offer scholarships of up to 100% of the tuition fees. Scholarships will be awarded based on the review of individual needs as well as the Jio Institute’s commitment to access, inclusion, gender parity, and diversity. A significant number of scholarships will be available for meritorious candidates, international candidates, specially-abled candidates, etc.

Dr Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor, of Jio Institute, said, "We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships." We aspire to be rooted in Indian values with global impact. We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industrial relevance."