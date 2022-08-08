JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Results Out, Click Here For Results Link

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main result 2022 session 2 has been announced today, August 8, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Main results on the NTA’s official website.

Steps to Check JEE Main 2022 results

Step: 1- Visit the official site of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step: 2- Click on the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 link on the home page.

Step: 3- Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step: 4- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step: 5- Check the result and download the page.

Step: 6- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA will update the cut-off marks and the list of toppers on its official website soon.