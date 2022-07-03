JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Correction Window Closes Today, Check Link

The National Testing Agency, NTA is going to close the JEE Main 2022 correction window for session 2 on 3rd July 2022. The candidate who wants to make any changes in their application form can submit it today on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

The changes made after the time limit would not be accepted by NTA. The candidates can edit their JEE Main application form for session 2 till today, 11:50 PM.

The candidates are requested to make the corrections carefully, as there will be no other changes allowed to make once it’s done.

These are the following fields in which the candidates can make changes:-

1. Course

2. Medium of Paper

3. Exam city

4. Additional Fee payment (if required)

5. Mother and Father's name

The candidates will not be allowed to make any changes in their mobile number, permanent address, email address and correspondence address.

The Process to Make Changes in JEE Mains 2022 Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ' Correction for JEE Main 2022 session 2.

Step 3: The candidates need to enter their application number and password.

Step 4: Edit the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Click on the submit button and download JEE Main session 2 application form for future reference.

The JEE main session 2 examinations are scheduled to be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022.

