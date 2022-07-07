JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 Results: Check Date and Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final key paper of JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 on Wednesday. The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 result is expected to be announced anytime soon. Once the results are announced candidates can check their results on NTA's official website.

NTA has released the answer key for B.E and B.Tech papers of all the shifts of the tests held between June 24 and June 29 on Wednesday, July 6.

The JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key for session 1 was released on July 2 following which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any. The final answer key has been released on Wednesday after considering all the objections raised by the candidates.

One should know how to calculate the score with the final answer key before the announcement of the results.

Each correct answer will be given 4 marks, whereas one mark will be deducted for one wrong answer. For questions with numerical value answers, four marks will be given for one correct question and no negative marking.

As per the JEE Main tie-breaker policy, for the final rank calculation, the marks of the candidates are taken into account while calculating the tie-breaker as well as their age.

In 2021, the age criterion of the candidates was dropped but it has been added again now. The final result will be in the form of percentile scores which means the raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores. This is done by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as the 100 percentile.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main session 2 registration link has been reopened again. The candidates can now apply on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 9. The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30, 2022.

Also Read: Schaeffler India announces 11 winning ideas for its Social Innovator Fellowship Program