JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 On June 23, Admit Card To Be Out Today

JEE Mains 2022: The admit card for JEE mains is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per reports, the NTA is likely to issue admit cards for JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 today, June 20.

Applicants can download JEE Mains admit card for 2022 at the NTA official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The officials will activate the link soon to download the hall ticket on the website

The candidates need to fill in their application number and date of birth/password to download the hall ticket.

The admit card for JEE Main 2022 was supposed to be released at least a week before the exam. However, the authorities have not notified the NTA JEE Main admit card 2022 release date and time.

JEE Main 2022 exam dates

NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 in two sessions.

According to the latest notification released by the NTA, the JEE Main session 1 tests will take place between June 23 and June 29, the JEE Main session 2 exams will take place between July 21 and July 30. NTA will issue separate JEE Main admit cards 2022 for both sessions.

JEE Mains session 2 registration 2022 was started on June 1.

