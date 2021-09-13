JEE Main 4th Session Result Out? Check Direct Link

Hyderabad, JEE Main 4th Session Result Out: The results of the JEE Main 4th session examination, which is required for admission to BE, BTech, and BArch programmes, are expected to be released today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide the final all-India ranks as well as the qualifying percentile and the final answer key.

It will also announce the exam's cutoff marks. On the official website, students may find their results.

Because the JEE Main is conducted in numerous shifts, and each shift has a different level of difficulty, NTA uses a normalisation technique based on percentile scores.

JEE Mains 4th Session Results Out, Click Here for direct link.

How to Check the JEE Main 2021 Exam Result