JEE Main 4th Session Result Out? Check Direct Link
Hyderabad, JEE Main 4th Session Result Out: The results of the JEE Main 4th session examination, which is required for admission to BE, BTech, and BArch programmes, are expected to be released today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide the final all-India ranks as well as the qualifying percentile and the final answer key.
It will also announce the exam's cutoff marks. On the official website, students may find their results.
Because the JEE Main is conducted in numerous shifts, and each shift has a different level of difficulty, NTA uses a normalisation technique based on percentile scores.
JEE Mains 4th Session Results Out, Click Here for direct link.
How to Check the JEE Main 2021 Exam Result
- Visit the link of NTA or JEE websites for the results in 2021.
- Select "JEE Main 2021 session 4 results" from the drop-down menu.
- Fill in the application number, date of birth, and security code if applicable.
- Select "Submit" from the drop-down menu.
- The JEE Main result from 2021 session 4 will be displayed on the screen.
- Take a printout of the result after downloading it.