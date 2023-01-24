JEE Main 2023 Exam: NTA Notice to Candidates, Difficulty Level of Question Paper

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exams are being conducted on Tuesday in two shifts. The first shift was held in the morning from 9 am to 12 noon while the exam for second shift began at 3 pm and will end at 6 pm today. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the entrance exam for JEE Main on 24 January 2023 for engineering aspirants.

The engineering aspirants, who attempted the first shift paper for JEE Main 2023, have rated the difficulty of the question paper as balanced and easier than last year. Some students said they found the Maths questions a bit lengthy and difficult compared to Chemistry and Physics.

There were 90* questions in total and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. (* 5 out of 10 questions were given from the Numerical Based section in each subject). The question paper had questions from all chapters of Class XI and XII CBSE Board.

Important notice for duplicate JEE applications

The NTA issued a notice ahead of the JEE Main exam which stated that some candidates of Session 1 have filled multiple application forms, so their candidatures have been put on hold for further scrutiny. The exam of such candidates is not being scheduled on 24 and 25 January 2023.

“A communication has been sent to them on their registered email ID .They need to clarify their position with a justified representation. They will be allowed to appear for the exam in the current session only once after their identity is established by them. The exam of such candidates is not being scheduled on 24th and 25th of January 2023,” a notice from the agency said.

For any query pertaining to JEE (Main), the JEE candidates may reach out to the NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain23 AT nta.ac.in

