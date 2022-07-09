JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results Is Likely To Be Out Soon, Check Links

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1, or the June 2022 session result is likely to be announced soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website.

JEE Mains final key paper for all sessions has already been released by NTA on July 6, Wednesday.

Confirming the JEE Main 2022 June result date and time, sources in NTA on Friday, July 8 told Careers360: “JEE Main 2022 result is ready, and the result link is expected to be activated by July 9.” The JEE Main session 1 result 2022 will be announced for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

Each correct answer will be given 4 marks, whereas one mark will be deducted for one wrong answer. For questions with numerical value answers, four marks will be given for one correct question and no negative marking.

As per the JEE Main tie-breaker policy, for the final rank calculation, the marks of the candidates are taken into account while calculating the tie-breaker as well as their age.

Steps To Download The Results

Step 1: Visit the official website at JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads JEE Main session 1 result 2022

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number. Submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

