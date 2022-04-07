JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates Rescheduled: Check New Timetable

JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates Rescheduled: The exam dates for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and 2 have been updated by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Following multiple representations from applicants, the examinations for both Session 1 and Session 2 have been postponed. On the official JEE Main website, you can see the official announcement with the updated dates.

According to the NTA, the Session 1 examination, which was originally set for April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and 4, 2022, has been rescheduled for June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

Check out the notification here.

The Session 2 examination, which was supposed to take place on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022, will instead take place on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Registration for Session 1 is currently closed, according to the official notification. The timetable for inviting online application forms for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 will be released soon. Candidates can visit the official JEE Main website for further information.