JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates Changed: Download Admit Card Here

JEE Mains 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has published the amended examination dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2022 on the official website, which can be found at this link.

According to the new timetable, the JEE Mains session 1 exam will take place on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1, 4, 2022.

"Meanwhile, representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main)-2022 on account of the clashing of their board exam dates with the JEE (Main)-2022 Session 1," the official notification stated.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and their support, the National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main)-2022 Session 1."

The JEE main 2022 test was formerly scheduled for April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022.

IMPORTANT DATE INFORMATION:

JEE MAINS 2022 EXAM PATTERN:

There are two papers in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main).

For admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, Paper 1 is administered. It's also a qualifying exam for JEE (Advanced), which is used to get into IITs.

Paper 2 is required for entrance to the country's BArch and BPlanning programmes.