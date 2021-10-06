JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Results Declared: Check Direct Link to Download Scores

JEE Main 2021: On October 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2 results on the official website. To obtain the results, students will need to provide their application form number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct Link

The JEE Main BArch and B Planning results have been released for around 60,000 students. The B Tech results have already been issued by the NTA.

How to Check the JEE Main 2021 Exam Result

Visit this link or use the above-mentioned direct link.

Scroll down to the "JEE Main 2021 paper 2 result" link on the homepage.

On the screen, a new login window will display.

Enter your application number, birth date, and security pin.

Select ‘Submit' from the drop-down menu.

On the screen, the JEE Main result 2021 paper 2 will be displayed.

Check the result and save it.

Make a copy for yourself to keep for future reference.

NTA has also issued the students' subject-wise results, total scores, and All-India ranks (AIR) along with the JEE Main paper 2 results 2021.