JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Results Declared: Check Direct Link to Download Scores
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2 results were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
JEE Main 2021: On October 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2 results on the official website. To obtain the results, students will need to provide their application form number and date of birth.
JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct Link
The JEE Main BArch and B Planning results have been released for around 60,000 students. The B Tech results have already been issued by the NTA.
How to Check the JEE Main 2021 Exam Result
- Visit this link or use the above-mentioned direct link.
- Scroll down to the "JEE Main 2021 paper 2 result" link on the homepage.
- On the screen, a new login window will display.
- Enter your application number, birth date, and security pin.
- Select ‘Submit' from the drop-down menu.
- On the screen, the JEE Main result 2021 paper 2 will be displayed.
- Check the result and save it.
- Make a copy for yourself to keep for future reference.
NTA has also issued the students' subject-wise results, total scores, and All-India ranks (AIR) along with the JEE Main paper 2 results 2021.