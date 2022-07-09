JEE Main 2002 Session 2 Application Window Closes Today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application window for session 2 July exam will close today, July 9. Applicants can register for the second session of the engineering entrance test online on NTA’s Official Website.

Candidates should keep all these things ready before applying-- a scanned copy of their photograph and signature (as per the prescribed specifications), bank account details, and education qualification certificates.

Steps To Fill The JEE Main Application Form 2022

Step:1 - Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step:2 - Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

Step:3 - Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

Step:4 - Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form.

Step:5 - Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature.

Step:6 - Pay the application fee online.

Step:7 - Submit the JEE Main application.

Step:8 - Download, save and print the confirmation pages.

