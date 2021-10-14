JEE Advanced Results To Release On This Day

Hyderabad: On October 15, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 results will be revealed. The results will be published on the website shortly after the announcement at 10 a.m.

The JEE Advanced is a test that is used to get into various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Counselling for admissions to IITs, National Colleges of Technology (NITs), IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes will begin on October 16 following the announcement of JEE Advanced results.

As a result, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has released a detailed admission counselling schedule, according to which candidates can register for the first round of admissions and choose their academic programmes between October 16 and October 25.

Also Read: JoSAA 2021 Admissions Schedule For IIT, NIT+ Released, Check Details

For qualified individuals who wish to enrol in any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs, or other government-funded technical institutes, registration is required.

On October 27, candidates who participated in the first round of counselling will be assigned seats, and they must report online, pay a fee, upload documents, and respond to any questions by October 30.

Following the first phase, the second round of seat allocation will take place on November 1st, with online reporting required on November 2nd and 3rd, and the third round of seat allocation will take place on November 6th. Similarly, there will be a total of six rounds of admission counselling to allocate seats to the participating candidates.

Candidates must upload all essential documentation and pay the seat acceptance fee to accept given seats and be a part of JoSAA-2021 until the final round of seat allocation, according to the JoSAA.

Candidates whose seats have been confirmed by the JoSAA can withdraw from the seat allocation procedure as early as the second round and as late as the fifth round before the final round, according to the announcement.

For additional information, go to this link.