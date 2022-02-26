JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Dates, Time Table, Check Here

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam dates have been issued by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay). The exam will take place on July 3rd. Candidates can view the whole exam schedule on the website.

The exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology, is being held this year at IIT-Bombay (IITs). The examination will take place in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Paper-1) and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Paper-2) (Paper-2). If they pass JEE Main 2021, around 2.5 lakh applicants would be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2022.

The online registration period will open on June 8 and finish at 5 p.m. on June 14. The registration fee must be paid by June 15 at 5 p.m. Candidates must pay a Rs 2800 registration fee. The registration price for SC, ST, PWD, and female candidates is Rs 1400.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will offer and award seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical schools (CFTIs) using a common process that will be held in online mode for the current year.

JEE Advanced scores are used by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, and the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, Visakhapatnam, among others.