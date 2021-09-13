JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations Open, Check How To Apply

JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations: The application window for JEE Advanced will be available until September 19, and the application fee will be accepted till September 20.

Advanced registration for JEE will begin on Monday, October 13th in the afternoon. You have till the 19th (Sunday) of this month at 5 p.m. to apply. Fees can be paid online until the 20th of this month at 5 p.m. On October 3, the JEE Advanced test will be held.

On Saturday, the Advanced Registration procedure will begin. The JEE was, however, postponed because of a delay in the release of the mains results. The advanced test was only open to 2.5 lakh main qualifying applicants.

The top 2.5 lakh Jee Mains 4th Session candidates would be deemed qualified to register for JEE Advanced. Today, September 13, the online registration procedure for JEE Advanced will begin in the afternoon. JEE Advanced is an entrance exam for undergraduate engineering, science, and architecture degrees at India's 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but did not take the test because of COVID or other reasons would be able to sit for JEE Advanced 2021 without taking the JEE Main 2021 exam.

How to Apply for JEE Advanced 2021