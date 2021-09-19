JEE 2021: Check Cut Off Percentage For NIT Admissions

The JEE Main 2021 results were finally declared by the National Testing Agency(NTA) on Saturday. For those who did not get the cut-off marks to get into IITs, and are still unversed about the next best alternatives, this article is for you.

The second-best alternative for those who do not match the IIT cut-off, can go for National Institute Of Technologies (NITs). There are 31 NIT colleges, 26 IIITs and 29 other government-funded technical institutes across India.

The counselling process will begin soon through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Students will be able to select the institutes as per their JEE Main score and ranks.

While this year cut-offs are not listed as yet, here are the last year cut-off marks for the top 10 NITs which will help you understand where you could probably stand for this year’s admissions.



NIT Cutoff Marks (2020) Table