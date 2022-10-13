Jawaharlal Nehru University: Admission Process Begins for PG Courses

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University is currently in the process of accepting applications for admission to postgraduate programmes MA, MSc, and MCA courses for the academic year 2022-23. October 25 is the last date for submitting online applications.

Starting 2022-23, the university is admitting students to postgraduate courses through CUET. Candidates who have appeared in CUET may seek admission to MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, M.Tech, PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes at the university.

“Only those applicants who had opted for JNU and appeared in CUET-PG conducted by the NTA can fill their application forms with effect from October 10 to October 25,” the JNU notification said, adding candidates will be allowed to edit their applications on Oct 27 and 28.

According to a university official, the classes for first-year postgraduate students will begin on November 28. The physical verification of admission and registration of the selected candidates will be done on December 6 and 7.

JNU Admission 2022-23: Follow these steps to apply online

1: Visit the official website (link here) and fill out the details

2: Now fill out the online application with personal details and qualification details

3: You will now upload scanned images of the photograph and signature

4: Get ready to pay the fee through the online payment mode

5: Please download the application form’s physical copy for the future reference