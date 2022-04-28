Jaro Education Collaborates With SRM Institute of Science and Technology for Online Degree Programs

Bengaluru: Jaro Education, a leading Edtech firm offering world-class executive education has recently partnered with one of the largest institutes, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Directorate of Online Education); thereby further strengthening its presence and training a pool of talent with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the demand of the market. SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Directorate of Online Education) has empanelled Jaro Education for digital marketing services of its online Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree programs.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has been raised via international alliances and collaborative initiatives to achieve global excellence. The institute is accelerating future cohorts with inspiring online degrees and exposure to join a global community of leaders.

Jaro Education’s new association with SRM Institute of Science and Technology aims to promote high-end courses such as Online MBA, MCA, MCom, BBA in Digital Marketing, and BCA in Data Science, ensuring that students graduate with enough experience to meet their respective career growth.

Jaro Education has always believed in enabling high-quality learning & experience along with flexibility across all the courses to refine their career trajectories and this collaboration will enable the professionals to work more effectively, enabling them to accelerate their careers in their chosen domains. Managers and aspiring managers, fresh graduates, engineers, and professionals from a variety of domains, can be benefitted from the online MBA and other courses by learning the complexities of cutting-edge marketing tactics and excelling in their respective specializations. These interactive online programs structure includes a holistic mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning involving case-study pedagogy, industry-driven projects, and graded assignments which can further help them attain a globally recognized degree and managerial skills together.

Jaro Education's CEO, Ms Ranjita Raman said, “We're elated to collaborate with SRM IST, one of India's most prestigious universities. This collaboration underscores our dedication and commitment to developing the next generation of professional talent. The programs will equip learners with a unique and one of its kind opportunity to obtain in-depth and hands-on experience by working on demanding and effective digitalized projects along with their jobs."

Dr Manoranjan. Pon. Ram, - Director of Online Education, SRM Institute of Science and Technology said, “Great journey of reaching the unreached through digital marketing services of Jaro Education. The multimodal reach of Jaro Education is leveraged with the brand name of SRMIST for ultimate success.”