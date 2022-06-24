ISB Hyderabad is India's No.1 B School in Full Time MBA Ranking 2022

The Indian School of Business has been ranked as the No. 1 Business School in India with a full-time MBA ranking for 2022. The business school has also been ranked number 5 in Asia.

The school has carved a niche for itself in the administration and world-class education, a statement from ISB said. Alumni from the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class of 2021 and also scholars from the PGP class of 2022 were surveyed for this year’s rankings.

The ranking was based on four broad categories which included open new career opportunities; personal development and educational experience; salary; potential to network, with subsets in each category.

While the b-school was ranked number 4 globally in the percentage of graduates with job offers three months after graduation, it's ranked number 5 in open new career opportunities. The programme content was ranked number 7 globally by student/ alumnus rating and the faculty was ranked number 11 globally.

The school has been ranked number 16 globally in average GMAT score and alumni rating of career services and in terms of diversity of recruiters, it is ranked number 22 and ranked number 29 in student/ alumnus rating of facilities.

ISB academic programmes deputy dean Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai said, “ISB continues to be a top-ranked business school in the country. This has been made possible due to the holistic and futuristic approaches adopted by the school. ISB will continue to reinvent itself and offer increased value to its students, who in turn would play a catalytic role in nation-building. ”

