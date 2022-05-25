Ireland’s Ambassador, Consul General, and Government Officials Address Indian Students for September 2022 Intake

India: As more and more Indian students are gearing up to study abroad, Ireland is at the forefront of welcoming them at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. To ensure a smooth transition to Ireland and the well-being of all students, Education in Ireland, with the Embassy of Ireland and the Visa Office New Delhi, organised on-ground pre-departure briefings for Indian students for the academic year 2022–23.

At the in-person briefings held in Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, the first physical events organised by the government since the pandemic, representatives from Irish higher education institutes as well as visa and government officials were present to give crucial insights to students. Visa officials elaborated on the student visa process and shared key tips for a seamless application. In addition, accommodation options for students in Ireland were also relayed, along with a presentation by the Irish government, after which the students could freely network with officials and fellow prospective students over a high tea reception.

Also Read: Telangana Schools Term Fees Collection Turns Headache For Parents

Ambassador Brendan Ward, Ireland’s Ambassador to India, said, "We’re emerging from the pandemic and students across the world are determined to pursue their study abroad dreams. In order to be more accessible to Indians, a number of Ireland’s higher education institutions have been very active in India and have invested in an on-ground presence. Besides, an increasing number of Indian students are motivated to explore academic options in their fields of interest and have chosen Ireland as one of the preferred destinations. For the academic year 2022–23, Ireland is also equally excited to welcome them to the world-class education offered by our higher education institutions and to help pave their future path with a two-year stay-back option that enables students to achieve their career goals."

With a strategic public health framework, Ireland has removed all its pandemic related restrictions. The adult population has been fully vaccinated, and more than 50% have also received a booster shot. Moreover, Ireland has been welcoming international students to its borders since 2020, when the pandemic hit, thanks to the Irish government’s many initiatives for their local and international populations and timely safety measures. With no COVID restrictions and the opening of public spaces in Ireland, students can explore opportunities to the fullest in the emerald isle.

Mr Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland said, "Ireland has a long history of welcoming international students and in recent years has become one of the top destinations for Indian students at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. It provides the benefits of an English-speaking education in a country that’s at the heart of the cultural, economic, and technologically leading edge of Europe. Ireland is known to have one of the most stable, competitive, secure, and pro-business economies, which presents a perfect backdrop for students looking to grow their careers. The higher education system is uniquely comprehensive, with a practical approach that provides opportunities at an affordable cost as compared to other popular destinations."

Summing up the pre-departure briefings, Mr Driscoll added, "With the country’s comprehensive policies and national vaccination program, Ireland is more than ready to once again welcome international students of the 2022–23 academic year to Ireland to fully experience an education that goes deeper than books, tutorials, or lectures—an education in the real sense of the word."

Given its global rankings and cost-efficient courses with scholarship opportunities, Ireland has proven to be one of the best education systems in the world for international students. It also has an internationally renowned reputation for academic quality that prepares students for competitive job markets within Ireland and beyond. From quality-assured education to a welcoming culture, Ireland undeniably provides a well-rounded experience for international students looking to pursue higher education outside India.