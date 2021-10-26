International Artificial Intelligence Program to Begin on November 1

Hyderabad: With experts emphasising the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), coupled with factors like the Telangana government declaring last year as the year of AI and numerous employment opportunities in the IT sector, the scope for AI is growing and is now at an all-time high. However, the new technology domain is too costly an affair to pursue. To make the AI course accessible to youth across the state, Digithon, the digital entity of the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), is starting an IPT Cum Internship programme in Artificial Intelligence from November 1. Those clearing the course on its completion will receive a certificate in AI/ML from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), a top university in the US.

TITA had earlier also imparted training in AI to make the state’s youth job-ready. As many as 50,000+ applications were received for the course of which 2,000+ individuals were imparted training in AI as part of the Telangana government’s Year of the AI initiative. 96.7% of individuals cleared the AI exam conducted by UTD, and of those, 80% of individuals landed jobs in the AI area. The TS government, in its official report on AI, recognised and appreciated the role of Digithon, the digital entity of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) in the application and imparting skills in AI. To continue the training programmes in 2021, TITA has come up with an internship program.

TITA will commence its programme named ‘Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning In-plant Training cum Internship Program’ from November 1st and the last date for enrolling in the course is October 29, 2021. Participants will be trained in AI projects like facial recognition, chatbots, etc. In 2020, participants learned attendance management projects through facial recognition as part of their AI program. Also, projects were taken up to identify if people were wearing a mask or not. The ensuing training session will take up projects based on machine learning (ML), deep learning. Apart from this, participants will visit the industry as part of the industrial tour. Participants clearing an exam post the eight-week AI programme will receive a certificate in AI & ML from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD).

Institutes offering programmes in AI usually charge a hefty fee ranging into lakhs of rupees. However, TITA is offering the same programme at a nominal charge of Rs. 12,000 for the benefit of youth in the state. Individuals interested in taking up the AI programme can register themselves at the link. More details about the course module can be had by calling mobile numbers 6300368705/8123123434/8712360354.