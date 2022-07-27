An Interactive Online Programme to Crack IIT JEE, NEET

Hyderabad: Tutoroot Technologies, an Edtech start-up based out of Hyderabad has introduced Gateway To Success – an online coaching programme to help students crack the IIT JEE and NEET exams for engineering and medicine courses. The 2-year Gateway To Success programme is designed for training, coaching and mentoring students to assist them achieve their dream of studying in the top national level institutes in the country.

Tutoroot’s top-notch faculty have a combined experience of more than 200+ years in mentoring students for IITJEE and NEET entrances. The students trained by them have achieved All India Ranks under 100 on a consistent basis, year after year.

Launching the programme, Satish (Satyendra) Manchala, Founder, Tutoroot said, “Tutoroot has an enviable team of IITs, IIMs, PhDs who are committed to providing high levels of excellence to students. Through Gateway To Success, we want to ensure that the dream of each and every student to crack such tough entrance exams is achieved through customised mentoring. IIT, JEE and NEET are specialised entrance exams and require teaching in a specific and customised way. Necessitating the requirement of skilled faculty which is the backbone of Tutoroot’s online programme was a must.”

The selected students would undergo 1,000+ hours of learning, assessments, mock tests with daily personalised interactive sessions that would be mentored by a dedicated faculty with extensive experience. The programme is intended for science stream students getting into Grade 11 and desiring to crack the aspirational IIT JEE and NEET entrance exams in 2024. Limiting each batch size to 10 students, Tutoroot ensures that each student is given personal learning opportunity to enhance the understanding of each subject.