Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS Notification For Recruitment to Different Posts

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened applications for the posts of Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager), Officer Scale-II Specialist Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in the following 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank Aryavart Bank Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank Baroda U P Bank Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank Ellaquai Dehati Bank Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank J & K Grameen Bank Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank Karnataka Gramin Bank Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Kerala Gramin Bank Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank Madhyanchal Gramin Bank Maharashtra Gramin Bank Manipur Rural Bank Meghalaya Rural Bank Mizoram Rural Bank Nagaland Rural Bank Odisha Gramya Bank Paschim Banga Gramin Bank Prathama UP Gramin Bank Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank Punjab Gramin Bank Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank Saptagiri Grameena Bank Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank Saurashtra Gramin Bank Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Telangana Grameena Bank Tripura Gramin Bank Utkal Grameen Bank Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank Uttarakhand Gramin Bank Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS -RRBs

Post Qualification Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Bachelor’s degree and

Proficiency in local language Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) Bachelor’s degree

and

Proficiency in local language Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 percent marks Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Information Technology Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Chartered Accountant: Certified Associate

Law Officer: Degree in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks

Treasury Manager: Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance

Marketing Officer: MBA in Marketing

Agricultural Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture with minimum of 50 percent marks Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks

The candidates must have age of 21-40, 21-32, 18-30, and 18-28 years for Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager), Officer Scale-II (Manager), Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts respectively.

Selection Process

There are three processing stages in the selection process. They are

Preliminary exam Main exam Interview

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in August 2022, the main exam and interview are likely to be held in September-October 2022 and October-November 2022 respectively.

The provisional allotments will be made in January 2023.

How to apply for IBPS -RRBs

After meeting all the criteria for age and education the candidates applying for Officer Scale-II and Scale-II should have prior experience.

The application fee is Rs. 175 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD whereas for other candidates, it is Rs. 850.

The applications can be registered till June 27, 2022.

