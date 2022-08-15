Indian School Curriculum to Change

This year the country will complete 75 years of independence. On this occasion, many programs have been organized across the country in remembrance of the sacrifices of the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

In this context, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has instructed the authorities to make major changes in the school curriculum. He said that as part of an effort with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Education will incorporate the bravery stories of Indian soldiers in school textbooks.

As a part of 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from 21st October to 20th November 2021, a competition for drawings, essays, poems and multimedia presentations was conducted for 8.04 lakh students from 4,788 schools across the country.

After several rounds of evaluation in this competition, 25 students are selected and announced as "Super 25".

He had spoken about the school syllabus during the felicitation ceremony of 25 winners of the "Veer Gatha" competition.

Organizing such competitions can inspire the students and create awareness about courage and patriotism. He said it is crucial to inculcate gratitude and respect toward our heroes.

He also said that they are in talks with the Ministry of Defence about including stories of soldiers in textbooks.

The stories of real heroes and the history of 75 years of Independent India will be added to the textbook. He said that by doing this, children will know about heroic stories of our soldiers from childhood itself.