Indian School of Business and The Fletcher School at Tufts University

Hyderabad, April 12, 2022: Today, the Indian School of Business’ Bharti Institute of Public Policy (Bharti Institute) renewed its partnership with The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, in Medford, Massachusetts, the USA through a new five-year agreement of cooperation.

The oldest graduate school of international affairs in the United States, the Fletcher School has been a pre-eminent institution in its field and has long been regarded as among the top such schools in the United States. The initial agreement between the two institutions was entered in 2010. Since then, the Bharti Institute has gained immensely from the expertise and guidance of Fletcher’s faculty as it has developed its curriculum and programmes on public policy. Building on this earlier work of a successful partnership, the Bharti Institute and The Fletcher School have recommitted to growing their partnership on public policy through a renewed agreement of cooperation to extend their relationship until 2027.

The agreement of cooperation was exchanged between Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of the Indian School of Business, and Rachel Kyte, Dean of The Fletcher School, at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business today, April 12, 2022. The purposes of the cooperation between Fletcher and ISB are:

To promote interest in the teaching and research activities of the respective institutions,

To deepen the understanding at each institution of the economic, cultural and social issues relating to its counterpart,

To impact and impart knowledge and training on public policy to the private sector, non-profit sector, government, and civil society.

Potential activities to meet these goals include the exchange of faculty and students, the organization of joint conferences and public events, the creation and delivery of training programs, and the pursuit of joint research by faculty and students at both institutions.

Mr Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Bharti Institute: “The Fletcher School’s thought leadership has enabled ISB in establishing the Bharti Institute of Public Policy. Today, the Institute is playing a catalytic role in policy formulation. We look forward to the continued guidance of The Fletcher School in facilitating the Institute and ISB scale to newer and greater heights.”

Professor Madan Pillutla: “The Fletcher School’s guidance and support have enabled us to usher in new paradigms in management and policy education. We are sure, that today’s agreement will further consolidate our partnership with The Fletcher School and pave way for newer engagements in research and education.”

DeanRachel Kyte: “The Fletcher School’s partnership with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy

at the Indian School of Business is among Fletcher’s oldest and most important connections to India. With the maturity of the Bharti Institute, I look forward to Bharti and Fletcher expanding its cooperative programming at a time when India is vital to creating solutions that address many of the world’s most pressing problems.”