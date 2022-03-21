Indian Origin Girl in Dubai Wins All Expenses Paid Trip to NASA

Dubai: An all-expenses-paid trip to NASA in the United States has been awarded to a 15-year-old Indian resident of Dubai.

Nuzhat Mahdiyat, a grade 10 student at The Westminster School in Dubai (TWS), is excited to visit NASA.

“My younger self would find it unbelievable that I am going to NASA at only 15 years old. Prophet Muhammad is a great inspiration and a role model for me. He inspires me to be a strong student leader. I am extremely grateful for my parents who never doubted me and always cheered me on,” Nuzhat told Gulf News.

Nuzhat Mahdiyat said her journey to NASA was made possible by Lifology's two-week global fellowship programme.

Nuzhat took part in the "Lifology Global Fellowship Program - The Future 10,000," a free fellowship programme for school students, in February 2022.

She was one of 40,000 students from all over the world who applied to participate in the programme, which included mentoring from experts such as Indian author Chetan Bhagat, senior NASA scientist and astronomer Jennifer Wiseman, and Manchester University professor and former WHO advisor Dr Mukesh Kapila.

She was granted a Diamond Ace at the end of the fellowship, and she is now looking forward to her trip to NASA, as well as a one-year mentorship programme, as well as learning about top foreign colleges and elite development programmes, according to reports.