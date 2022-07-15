Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Here Is The Last Date To Apply For 458 Posts

Jul 15, 2022, 10:58 IST
Here is the last date for the eligible candidates who wanted to apply for 458 Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, and Catering Instructor under Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022. The last date for the application process is 15th July 2022. 

The online application process was started on 25th June 2022. The selection process is based on the written test/physical/practical/skill test. As per the notification released, the Offline Application process started on 25th June 2022. The date of the exam is notified soon.

Here is the post name, vacancies, and qualification:

Post Name Vacancy Qualification
Cook  16  Proficient in Trade
Civilian Catering Instructor 33 10th Pass + Diploma/ Certificate in Catering
MTS (Chowkidar)  128      10th Pass + Proficient in Trade
Tin Smith 1 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade Work
EBR 2 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade
Barber 5 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade
Camp Guard 19 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade
MTS (Mali/ Gardner) 1 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade
MTS (Messenger/ Reno Operator) 4

10th Pass + Proficient in Trade

The age limit for the candidates who are applying for the exam is 18 years and a maximum of 25 years. Age relaxation will be followed as per the government instructions and for motor driver it is 18 To 27 Years.

The candidates have to go through the below-mentioned stages for getting selected for the job.

Written Exam
Trade Test/ Skill Test
Physical Standard Test (PST)- Only for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver
Documents Verification
Medical Examination

