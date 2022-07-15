Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: Here Is The Last Date To Apply For 458 Posts

Here is the last date for the eligible candidates who wanted to apply for 458 Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, and Catering Instructor under Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022. The last date for the application process is 15th July 2022.

The online application process was started on 25th June 2022. The selection process is based on the written test/physical/practical/skill test. As per the notification released, the Offline Application process started on 25th June 2022. The date of the exam is notified soon.

Here is the post name, vacancies, and qualification:

Post Name Vacancy Qualification Cook 16 Proficient in Trade Civilian Catering Instructor 33 10th Pass + Diploma/ Certificate in Catering MTS (Chowkidar) 128 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade Tin Smith 1 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade Work EBR 2 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade Barber 5 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade Camp Guard 19 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade MTS (Mali/ Gardner) 1 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade MTS (Messenger/ Reno Operator) 4 10th Pass + Proficient in Trade

The age limit for the candidates who are applying for the exam is 18 years and a maximum of 25 years. Age relaxation will be followed as per the government instructions and for motor driver it is 18 To 27 Years.

The candidates have to go through the below-mentioned stages for getting selected for the job.

Written Exam

Trade Test/ Skill Test

Physical Standard Test (PST)- Only for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver

Documents Verification

Medical Examination

