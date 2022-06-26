Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: 458 Vacancies for Group C Civilian Posts

The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) has issued a notification for the recruitment of the post of Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor, MTS (Chowkidar), Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, MTS (Mali/Gardener), MTS (Messenger/Reno Operator), Station Officer, Fireman, Fire Engineer, Fire Fitter, Civilian Motor Driver, and Cleaner. Over 400 vacancies are available under ASC Centre (South) and ASC Centre (North). The notification was released on June 25th, 2022 and the last date of submission is July 15, 2022.

Here is the list of jobs, vacancies and salary.

Indian Army ASC Centre (South):

Indian Army ASC Centre (North):

Educational Qualification:

Cook - 10th Passed or equivalent from recognised board. Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

Tin Smith, Camp Guard, Camp Guard, MTS(Mali/ Gardener), MTS (Chowkidar), Fire Fitter, Cleaner - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work.

Barber - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work.Conversant with duties of respective trade with one year of experience.

EBR - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be able to carry out all canvas/ textile and leather repair and also replacement of types of equipment and boots.Should be proficient in trade work.

Station Officer - 12th passed from a recognised board. Senior Fire Supervisor Course from Defence Institute of Fire Research Ministry of Defence, New Delhi or the Sub Officers Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any other similar recognised course. Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers hose fittings and fire appliances and equipment like fire engines, trailer fire pumps, foam branches, etc. Must have served in a recognized civil or Defence Fire Brigades in a supervisory capacity for a minimum period of three years.

MTS (Messenger/ Reno Operator ) - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work. Conversant with duties of the respective trade with one year of experience.

Fireman - 10th passed equivalent from recognised board. Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers, hose fittings and fire appliances and equipment fire engines, trailers, pumps, and foam branches. Must be familiar with the use and maintenance of first-aid fire fighting appliances and Trailer Fire Pump.Must know elementary principles of Fire Fighting methods employed in fighting different types of fire. (v) Must be conversant with foot and appliance Fire Service Drills and be able to perform the task allotted to the members of a fire crew.

Fire Engine Driver - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board.Should be proficient in trade work.Must have atleast three years experience of driving heavy vehicles and be in possession of a valid driving licence.

Civilian Motor Driver - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Institution. Must possess a valid driving licence for both heavy and light motor vehicles. Should have at least two years of experience in driving motor vehicles.

Civilian Catering Instructor - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board Diploma or Certificate in catering from any recognised institution.