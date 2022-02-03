India Inc Bets Big on ISB Talent for its Post-pandemic Growth

The Indian School of Business (ISB), with campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, has concluded the campus placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Class of 2022. The placements for ISB's PGP Class of 2022 witnessed several highs and firsts to its credit.



270 companies made an unprecedented number of 2066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week. The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student. The average accepted CTC of INR 34.07 lakhs is an increase of 20.78% compared to last year's CTC of INR 28.21 lakhs during the placement week. The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67%, reflecting the high-quality career choices facilitated by the ISB in terms of opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to ISB students. Acceptable offer yield per company stood at 7.68, reinforcing organizations' faith in ISB students and indicating the depth and breadth of our relationship with recruiters.



The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/Retail and Pharma/Healthcare.



ISB has 39% of women students in the class, which is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. 41% of offers were made to women students. The Class of 2022 of 929 students is the highest-class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India and is among the world's top 10 class sizes.



Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB -– "Established conglomerates and startups alike, have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent. The PGP at ISB has become eponymous with diversity. One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done. It is gratifying to witness again the faith reposed by our partners in choosing ISB as their campus of choice."



ISB follows an integrated system of placements process for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its core tenet of 'One-School Two Campuses' philosophy. Due to the pandemic, the entire process was conducted in a virtual mode.