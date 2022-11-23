IIM Bangalore Wins Seventh Edition of Samsung E.D.G.E Campus Program

Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, concluded the seventh edition of its pan-India campus program Samsung E.D.G.E., with over 9,000 students from 27 top institutions participating.

Shreyas S, Amrita Singh and Shinde Chaitanya Sharad of Team Transcendence of IIM Bangalore took home the first prize. Their innovative and unconventional solution around enhancing the adoption of IoT devices among consumers in India impressed the jury the most and won them a cash prize of INR 450,000, Samsung’s flagship smartphones and pre-placement offers from Samsung.

Team Srujan from NID Bangalore, with their design solution for modern ways of direct communication with consumers using gamification through full motion video, stood second. They won a cash prize of INR 300,000 and pre-placement interviews with Samsung.

Team G.U.G. from IIFT came third for presenting a solution to enable consumers to experience the connected devices ecosystem through an in-store smart home model and a Metaverse experience store. The team was awarded a cash prize of INR 150,000.

After two years of the program being conducted online, the 2022 edition of Samsung E.D.G.E. was a physical one. The finale in Gurugram was attended by Mr. Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia and other senior leaders of Samsung India.

“At Samsung, we nurture the brilliance of young minds, bringing out the true spirit of innovation in them. As a platform, Samsung E.D.G.E. endeavours to bring to life creative and innovative ideas of students who want to drive change. We are glad to be back to a physical program and connect with young bright minds, the leaders of tomorrow. The level of enthusiasm to ideate and participate across campuses in India this year has been heartwarming,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

Samsung E.D.G.E. is a nationwide campus platform that provides thousands of brilliant minds the opportunity to showcase their business acumen, strategic thinking and leadership skills each year. The program, which started in 2016, sees the brightest minds from top B-Schools, Engineering & Design Institutes come together from top institutes and provide distinctive solutions to real-time challenges. The program provides an opportunity to the country’s brightest students to exhibit their talents, exchange meaningful insights and get a head-start in their careers.

The 2-month program is conducted over three rounds of rigorous evaluation. This year, over 2,700 teams from 27 colleges participated. The first round requires each participating team to present an executive summary after thorough research and ideation. Post evaluation, one team is selected from each campus. They work on a case study, submit and present their detailed solutions in the regional round. This year, nine teams were shortlisted and mentored by Samsung’s leaders to battle it out for the top 3 spots in the national round.

