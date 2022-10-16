From IITs to JSS Academy, Indian Institutions on The World Rankings 2023 List

Times Higher Education (THE) rankings were released recently. According to the 2023 ranking, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore retained its top position among Indian institutes and was placed in the 251 to 300 rank bracket improving its position from the previous year.

Karnataka based JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research and Himachal Pradesh based Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management studies have found a place among Indian institutions and ranked in the 351 to 400 bracket.

Alagappa University, a public university based in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu and Mahatma Gandhi University located at Kottayam in Kerala secured the third position among Indian institutions. They were placed in the 401 to 500 rank bracket. Both the universities have improved their ranking from the previous years.

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi and Saveetha University, Chennai secured fourth position and have figure in the 501 to 600 rank bracket.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar dropped from its previous rank bracket of 351 to 400 to 501 to 600. Meanwhile, JMI, IIIT Hyderabad and Saveetha University have improved their rankings.

There are 13 colleges in the rank bracket of 601 to 800. These include, Banaras Hindu University, Delhi Technological University, Graphic Era University, IIT Indore, Indraprastha Institute of Information and Technology, Jamia Hamdard University, JNU, Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, KIIT University, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, NIT Silchar, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Out of these, there are two central universities, two state universities, five deemed to be universities, one public university and one private deemed to be university.

Source: India Today