IIT Madras Introduces PG Course in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence: Check Eligibility

It is a known fact that the demand for technical courses is currently increasing. In this context, IIT Madras is launching new courses. The details are as follows.

IIT Madras is expanding its technical education offerings in response to rising demand. The Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) has announced the opening of a 12-month Postgraduate Level Advanced Program in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence. Talent Sprint has partnered with us to bring you this programme.

The application procedure for the PG program's first batch, which starts in August, has begun. The website contains information about course eligibility, application costs, and other facts. The application is available for submission online. Data science, data architecture, data analysis, data engineering, and other related subjects, according to the World Economic Forum, will be better job options by next year.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be 11.5 million job vacancies in these sectors by 2026. Priority is given to the new course offered by IIT Madras in this aspect. Candidates enrolled in the course are taught directly and interactively online by the RBCDSAI faculty and experts. Candidates will get training in a variety of industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, software engineering, and smart cities.

Ravindran, the RBCDSAI's Head of Computer Science, believes that understanding data science necessitates a deliberate strategy. Young professionals in the sector should study solid fundamentals and concentrate on real-world problem-solving abilities in a variety of industries. Shantanu Paul, CEO and Managing Director of Talent Sprint, replied to the new course and the agreement with IIT Madras.

In applied data science, the demand-supply imbalance is currently growing. The most recent course, according to Shantanu, was created to solve this issue. According to programme director Arun Rajkumar, the training is beneficial to professionals interested in data science. Candidates with programmes like campus visits at the conclusion of the programme may benefit from a case study-based teaching method, he added.