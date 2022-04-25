IISER Admissions 2022: Registration Schedule Revised, check Here

IISER Admissions 2022: The registration procedure at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has been postponed. From April 29, 2022, the application site for IISER Admissions 2022 will be open. On the official website, candidates may apply for a variety of degree and dual degree programmes provided by IISER.

On July 3, 2022, the IISER 2022 entrance test, also known as the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2022, will be held for admissions to IISER's numerous branches in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams: Check Timings, Guidelines for Examination

The IISER Admissions application process was supposed to start today, April 25, 2022. However, the IISER website has made an official statement.

"The Application Portal for IAT-2022 will open on Friday, April 29, 2022," read the statement.

This isn't the first time IISER has pushed out admissions deadlines for 2022. The IAT 2022 Exam was originally scheduled for June 12, 2022, but was rescheduled for July 3, 2022. Candidates interested in taking the IAT 2022 Exam can register on the official IISER Admissions 2022 website starting April 29, 2022.

IISER Admissions 2022—Revised Schedule

Applications open - April 29, 2022

Last date to apply - May 29, 2022

IISER Aptitude Test, IAT 2022 - July 3, 2022

The application deadline for IISER Admissions 2022 has been extended as well. Candidates will have until May 29, 2022, to submit their applications. For the IISER Entrance Exam - IAT 2022, candidates will have one month to register.

The procedures to apply as well as the IISER 2022 registration direct link will be published here once the IISER 2022 registration process begins. Candidates should keep an eye on this page for the most recent information.