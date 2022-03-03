IIM UDAIPUR'S 2020-22 MBA BATCH Final Placement Creates Benchmark

Udaipur: IIM Udaipur today shared the top-line figures of the recently concluded final placements of its flagship 2-year MBA Course, which will graduate in April 2022. IIM Udaipur is one of only 4 IIMs that are currently following the Indian Placement Report Standards (IPRS) and will be posting a detailed report on its website when the external audit of the same is concluded.

Comprising over 310 students, this was the institute’s largest batch to date. At the close of the final placement season, the figures showed a remarkable increase of 31% in the average CTC and 20% in the median. The highest CTC stood at Rs. 35 lakhs/annum. The top 25% of the batch got an average CTC of Rs. 25 lakhs/annum, and the top 50% of the batch bagged an average of Rs. 21 lakhs/annum. The average CTC of the whole batch stood at 17.5 lakhs/annum.

Speaking on the placement outcomes, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "The placements achieved this year are another milestone in our journey to the realization of our Vision 2030 when we aim to become a globally recognized B-School. We will continue to focus on transformational learning and research as pillars of our growth and are grateful for the support and partnership of the industry. We hope to enhance these partnerships in meaningful and enriching ways."

The new recruiters for finals included Allcargo, Asian Paints, American Express, Bain, BenQ, Bosch, Brane, Centrum, Crompton Greaves, HashedIn by Deloitte, EXL, HSBC, IBM, Innover, JP Morgan Chase, Mahindra & Mahindra, Natwest, PwC, Reliance Retail, Schindler, Transworld, and WNS, amongst others.

Re-visiting recruiters from final placements last year included Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Amul, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon, Capgemini, Cisco, Cognizant, E & Y, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank. ICICI Prudential, IIFL, IndiaMART, KPMG, Offbusiness, PayTM, Pidilite, TAFE, Tata AIG, Tresvista, Thoucentric, Vedanta Group, Wells Fargo, Xiaomi, and Yes Bank, amongst others.

A total of 315 students sat in the placement process of the institute, as compared to 281 last year. IIMU student talent, evaluated through summer projects and allied performance at work, rose by 22%, indicating a growing acceptance by the industry of IIMU student talent, evaluated through summer internships and allied performance at work.

The Institute recently completed 10 years since its foundation and captured the landmark with the hashtag #10YearsUnstoppable. Besides its focus on research and transformative learning, it has already gained distinctive prominence through its global rankings, accreditation, and various initiatives, including setting up centres of excellence in important areas like digital, supply chain, healthcare, and FinTech. It is also the only B-School in India to have a Consumer Culture Lab.

In the FT Rankings MIM Top 100 Global Rankings 2021, IIM Udaipur, along with IIMs Ahmedabad and Bangalore, is only the 3rd IIM to be ranked in the Top 100 for a consecutive 3rd year. IIM Udaipur is also the youngest B-school in Asia in the ranking. In the QS Rankings Top 150+ MIM Global Rankings 2022, IIMU continued to be the youngest B school in the world, along with Sydney Business School, Australia.