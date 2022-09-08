IIM Ahmedabad, Suzuki Japan Collab for Academic and Industry Relevant Projects

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global management institute has signed a partnership agreement with the Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, to collaborate on research, advisory and student projects. The partnership agreement was signed by Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA and Mr Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation in an event on the IIMA Campus.

The IIMA-SMC partnership will start with a research project led by IIMA faculty to advise SMC on their future business diversification strategy in India and globally. Signing the partnership agreement, Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA highlighted the spirit of collaboration embedded in both the organizations. “Our faculty have built a rich repository of research in strategy, mobility and transportation areas and this collaboration will create more opportunities for us to contribute to the world of practice. SMC has had a successful journey in India and a significant impact on the Indian economy over the last many decades. The partnership will also open avenues for our students to work with the SMC teams on projects and to understand how they have had a sustained impact in the Indian market,” he said

Mr. Kinji Saito, speaking on behalf of SMC, mentioned that “We are excited for this new partnership with IIMA. We are looking forward to the unique ideas created through this collaboration.”

Speaking to IIMA students on the occasion, SMC Director, and Senior Managing Officer, Mr. Kinji Saito traced SMC’s rich history of customer centric innovations. He further emphasised India’s pivotal role in SMC’s strategic vision for the future.