IIIT Students Get Salary Package Worth One Crore in Campus Placements

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) has created a new placement record. This year, five students from IIIT Allahabad were awarded a package worth more over a crore. IIIT students have broken all of the institute's previous records for campus placements. Google has offered Pratham Prakash Gupta a deal worth 1.4 crores, while Rubric has offered Akhil Singh 1.2 crore. Anurag Makade has also been given a pay package of Rs 1.25 crore by Amazon.

This year's campus selection has wtinessed 75 percent placement in MBA. The most generous package is 35 lakhs. Companies such as Airtel, Impact Guru, Rudrakshi Technologies, Private Limited, and Young have provided joboffers. In 2021, M Tech's new academic subject, Data Science and Analytics, began at IIIT. The unique aspect is that all of the students in the first batch were 100% placed.

The process of providing placements for 328 students from this IIIT's BTech began in August 2021, with 48 percent of them getting jobs in companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, Apple, and Google, and MTech 161 students in this team for placement. 93.75 percent of students were hired by large corporations. The unique aspect is that, for the first time, all students were placed in the MTech stream.

The launch of the new teaching course Data Science and Analytics in MTech at IIIT has been quite successful, said Dr Vineet Tiwari, Training and Placement Officer at IIIT. The first group of students in this course received 100% placement. Dr Tiwari noted that reputed companies from India and outside were among the companies at the institute for placements.