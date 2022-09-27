IIIT Bangalore, upGrad host Graduation Ceremony for its Online Class of 2022

Bengaluru: The graduation ceremony of the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) programme of IIIT Bangalore was held on 24th September 2022 at the Institute campus. More than 4,000 learners across programmes including Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, and Software Development who completed their courses online were present - with over 400 attending the event in person and the rest online.

These programmes were offered by IIIT Bangalore - India’s premiere Institute in a technology partnership with upGrad which is Asia’s largest higher edtech company.

The Chief Guest of the event Mr Ashish Anantharaman, Co-Founder & CTO, ZestMoney along with Director of IIIT Bangalore - Prof Debabrata Das and upGrad Co-founders Mr Ronnie Screwvala & Mr Mayank Kumar distributed trophies to the high-performing working professionals. Mr Ashish Anantharaman highlighted the exponential technology evolution in these areas which are redefining the industry norms. He then congratulated the graduates for embarking on an exciting journey to significantly contribute to the digital economy of India and the world.

Prof Das emphasized the importance of upskilling in the continually evolving fields of digital technologies as per the vision of the Government and pointed out the role of IIIT Bangalore and upGrad in supporting India’s vision of reaching a $1 trillion digital economy by 2026. He also highlighted that this year marks the Silver Jubilee of the Institute and it will continue to accelerate its mission to enable India to play a key role in the global IT industry through its focus on education, research and innovation in cutting-edge digital technology areas.

Mr Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-Founder, upGrad, stressed the importance of putting into practice the concept of learning and unlearning to bring a transformational change within the ecosystem and also mentioned the importance of Lifelong Learning that could make or break a career trajectory. Adding to the same, Mr Mayank Kumar went ahead to highlight the role played by upGrad as the preferred Technology Service Provider for premier Higher Education Institutes of India including its longstanding association with IIIT Bangalore in enhancing the digital skills and tech capabilities of the IT workforce in India.