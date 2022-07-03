IGNOU Re-registration Last Date Extended, Check Link to Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration process for the July session. The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 session has been extended till July 15.

Students can register online for admissions to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes for the July 2022 session at ignou.ac.in

How to Re-Register Online for IGNOU 2022

1. Visit the official websites- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

2. Register with basic details and course opted for

3. Using the details including the enrollment number login again

4. Fill in the application form

5. Submit and pay the application fee

6. Download, and take a printout for further reference.

