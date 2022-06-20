IDP Education brings back IDP Talk - Season 3

New Delhi, June 20, 2022 : IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, is bringing back its flagship event - IDP Talk, for the third time in a row. Industry experts from around the globe are participating in the event to share their opinions on the current and future trends in international education.

The webinar will commence on June 22, 2022, from 1:00 PM onwards. It is expected to focus on the latest developments in the most sought-after destinations like Australia, the UK, the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. It will offer students the opportunity to interact with the experts and gain insights into the emerging trends, post-study work opportunities and changes in student visa policies. Besides, the event will also provide a common forum for students and parents to interact with IDP’s experts on how to go about their higher education plan.

This year’s agenda will shed light on topics such as, Emerging trends in education and employability for international students in Australia; Student experience post-pandemic and emerging programs in New Zealand; Diversified career opportunities in trending programs in Ireland (finance, fin-tech, cyber security); UK higher education from recovery to growth (Focus on Data Analytics and Engineering); New opportunities and emerging programs in Canada (AI, Machine Learning, robotics and new age programs); and Trending STEM and Non STEM courses and career in the US.

In the past, IDP has successfully organized two sessions of IDP Talk, aiding the country’s youth with all the information they need to make their studying-abroad aspiration a reality. This virtual event is free and students and their parents from all across the country can conveniently join form the comfort of their homes by registering on -https://india.idp.com/event/ce8beb05-df75-4f40-94de-f65caf0b7af5/register.