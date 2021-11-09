ICSI CSEET 2021: Mock Test Date, Check Details

ICSI CSEET 2021: Tomorrow, November 9, 2021, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Executive Entrance Test or ICSI CSEET 2021 Mock Test will be held. Candidates should be aware that taking the mock test is a must. The November session of CSEET 2021 will be held on November 13, 2021. Candidates can learn more about the programme at this link.

It should be noted that the CSEET 2021 exam will be proctored remotely. Candidates should be aware that the Mock Test will take one hour to complete. It would take place to familiarise applicants with the complete remote proctoring procedure.

ICSI CSEET 2021 Date

Event - Date:

ICSI CSEET 2021 Mock Test - November 9, 2021

ICSI CSEET 2021 Examination - November 13, 2021

Candidates should remember that they must log in 30 minutes before the exam's scheduled start time. Candidates received their User ID, password, and batch timings through mail or SMS, according to the official statement provided by ICSI. For more information, candidates should check their email addresses and SMS messages for updates.

Aspirants should also be aware that downloading the Safe Exam Browsers, or SEB, is a must. Candidates will take the Mock Test online using a web browser. Candidates should be aware that they may obtain the Safe Exam browser by visiting the official website and entering it with their CSEET Registration Number and Date of Birth. Candidates can then download the Safe Exam Browser after that.

Before downloading the Safe Exam Browser, candidates should read the thorough instructions provided by ICSI. The ICSI CSEET 2021 exam will be 200 questions long and will be MCQ based. The examination will take 120 minutes to complete. Questions on Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs, Presentation, and Communication Skills will be asked of candidates. In addition, there will be no negative marking in the exam.

There will be a total of 140 questions asked of the contestants. Candidates should be aware of the passing standards, which state that they must achieve a minimum of 40% in each of Papers 1, 2, 3, and 4. Furthermore, to pass the examination, students must get a minimum of 50% of the total marks. It should also be mentioned that no applicant will be allowed to complete the test until 90 minutes after it begins. Candidates should be aware that no paper books or technological devices will be permitted during the exam. Before taking the test, candidates should read the entire instructions carefully.